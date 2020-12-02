Tokyo Formalizes Request for Go To Travel Restraint

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government formalized a plan Wednesday to ask people aged 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions to refrain from making trips to and from the capital using the central government's Go To Travel tourism promotion program.

The request for restraint is part of an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic and will be in place until Dec. 17.

Reservations can be canceled free of charge in a period until Dec. 13, central government officials said at a meeting of the metropolitan government's coronavirus response task force.

The central government will provide travel agencies and hotel operators with compensation equivalent to 35 pct of the costs of trips canceled, the officials said.

The metropolitan government will also call on elderly residents to refrain from making trips in the capital using its own subsidy program.

