Suga to Meet Press Fri. Afternoon over Coronavirus Response

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon to discuss measures against the novel coronavirus, informed sources have said.

Suga is expected to reiterate the government's stance of aiming to curb infections and shore up economic and social activities at the same time. The press conference will come as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases is increasing nationwide.

