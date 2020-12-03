Japan Ruling Bloc Rejects Demand for Extending Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc on Thursday rejected an opposition demand that the current extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, be extended until year-end to secure enough time for debates on measures against the novel coronavirus.

Hiroshi Moriyama, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed the rejection at a meeting with his counterparts from opposition parties, including Jun Azumi of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

As a reason, Moriyama said that an extension of the Diet session would put constraints on work to compile a third supplementary state budget for fiscal 2020. The current Diet session is set to end on Saturday.

Azumi said that the ruling camp may be attempting to close the session to cover up former agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa's money scandal. Yoshikawa, an LDP member, is suspected of receiving millions of yen from a former head of an egg production firm while he was in the ministerial post.

Azumi also demanded that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe testify in the Diet over controversial dinner parties held on the eve of state-funded annual cherry blossom-viewing parties he hosted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]