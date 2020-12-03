Japan to Ban Sales of New Gasoline Cars in Mid-2030s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering setting a target of banning sales of new gasoline vehicles in the mid-2030s, informed sources said Thursday.

The government aims to accelerate decarbonization in the automobile industry in a bid to realize Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's goal of reducing the country's greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050, the sources said.

The government plans to work harder to promote electric vehicles, on top of hybrid vehicles, for which Japanese automakers have strength.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will shortly hold a meeting with experts and representatives from automakers for discussions on a policy of reducing the use of gasoline vehicles and other issues related to the industry, the sources said, adding that the government will consider including the new target in a carbon neutrality action plan that it hopes to draw up by the end of this year.

Japan has worked out a target of increasing the share of eco-friendly automobiles, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, to 50-70 pct by 2030. But the target is less ambitious than goals set by other countries, such as Britain, which aims to ban sales of gasoline vehicles by 2030.

