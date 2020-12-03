Japan to Ban Sales of New Gasoline Vehicles in Mid-2030s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering banning sales of new gasoline vehicles in the mid-2030s, informed sources said Thursday.

The ban on new gasoline-only vehicles is expected to be a key measure to realize Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's goal of achieving effectively zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

After the introduction of the ban, however, the Japanese auto industry will still be able to produce gasoline engines because sales of new gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles will be permitted, the sources also said.

If gasoline engines are to be made extinct, a huge number of people involved in their production, many of whom are workers at small and midsize companies, will inevitably lose their jobs.

The Suga administration hopes to protect their jobs while reducing heat-trapping gas emissions, the sources noted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]