Japan Mourns Death of Ex-French President Giscard d’Estaing

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences,” the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

Kato praised Giscard d’Estaing’s successful efforts to realize the first summit meeting of major industrial nations in the Paris suburb of Rambouillet in 1975 as an “unforgettable diplomatic achievement.”

Even after stepping down as president, Giscard d’Estaing worked on promoting European integration, Kato added.

