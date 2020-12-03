533 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Tokyo came to 533 on Thursday, following the previous day's 500 new cases, the metropolitan government said.

In the Japanese capital, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus, responsible for COVID-19 respiratory disease, stood at 54, down five from the previous day.

Of the 533 new cases, 114 cases occurred among people in their 20s, followed by 93, 89 and 81 among those in their 30s, 40s and 50s, respectively. Those aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 89 cases.

