Japan Daily Coronavirus Tally Tops 2,500 Again

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s newly confirmed coronavirus cases totaled 2,518 on Thursday, exceeding 2,500 for the first time since Saturday, when the daily count hit a record 2,679.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus, responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory disease, increased by nine from the previous day to a record high of 497, according to the health ministry.

The country had 36 new deaths from the virus, the second-highest for a single day. The new fatalities included 11 in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido and eight in the western prefecture of Osaka.

By prefecture, the daily number of new infections rose to the highest level on record in the central prefecture of Gifu, at 42, the southwestern prefecture of Oita, at 18, and the western prefectures of Hiroshima, Nara and Kochi, at 46, 39 and 15, respectively.

In Tokyo, 533 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. Of them, 114 people were in their 20s, 93 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 81 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, came to 89. The number of severely ill patients fell by five to 54.

