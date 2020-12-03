Japan to Extend Go To Travel until June 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering extending its Go To Travel tourism promotion program until June next year, informed sources said Thursday.

The government thinks that the tourism industry, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, needs continued support, the sources said. The program is currently set to end at the end of January next year.

The government is planning to include the extension of the program in a stimulus package it will draw up soon, the sources said.

The ruling coalition had called for keeping the program in place until next year’s Golden Week holiday period in late April and early May.

The government is considering extending the program, based on strong demand from the ruling camp and people in various places, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]