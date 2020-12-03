Coronavirus Experts Call for Keeping Maximum Vigilance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Experts in a Japanese health ministry panel on the coronavirus epidemic said Thursday that maximum vigilance should be maintained as the number of new infections is staying near a record high in the country.

The experts pointed out that the northern prefecture of Hokkaido and the greater Tokyo area are facing tough medical situations, due to infection clusters occurring at medical institutions and other places.

They also said the situation in Osaka Prefecture, among others, is increasingly severe. In many areas in the western prefecture, it is becoming difficult to treat both coronavirus patients and others, they said.

The experts’ warning came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the country rose by 14,190 in the week through Nov. 25 and by 15,601 in the week through Wednesday. The weekly number is hitting record highs, although its growth appears to be decelerating, the experts said.

At the panel’s meeting on Thursday, the effective reproduction number, or the average number of people to whom an infected person transmits the virus, was estimated at 1.11 as of Nov. 16, down from 1.30 as of Nov. 5.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]