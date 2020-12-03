Japan Biz Sentiment Recovery Slows in Nov.: Teikoku Databank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Business sentiment in Japan improved for the sixth straight month in November, but the pace of recovery slowed down, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Thursday.

The private credit research firm's business sentiment diffusion index for November rose 1.6 points from October to 35.4, after scaling 2.2 points in the previous month.

Sentiment recovery started slowing down after the three-day weekend from Nov. 21 due to the nationwide resurgence of the novel coronavirus and resulting moves to curb economic and social activities in some regions, it said.

Among such moves was a temporary exclusion of the cities of Osaka and Sapporo from destinations covered by the Go To Travel campaign to support the coronavirus-battered tourism industry.

Of 10 regions in the country, Hokkaido saw its DI deteriorate for the first time in six months, while all others enjoyed better index readings.

