Late Doctor Nakamura's Passion for Help Alive in Afghanistan

Fukuoka/New Delhi, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--One year after Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura was shot dead in Afghanistan, his passion for helping people in the war-torn country lives on, driving his staff to keep aid work going despite challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Time flies," said Chiyoko Fujita, a 61-year-old executive member of Peshawar-kai, a Japanese aid group based in the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

Nakamura, the group's representative in Afghanistan, was killed by militants in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province on Dec. 4 last year, along with five others.

Even amid the confusion that followed, Fujita worked hard to raise funds so that Peshawar-kai could continue paying salaries to 100 local staff and building irrigation canals.

The group also suffered fallout from the pandemic. With Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar, locked down, the group was unable to procure materials and fuel to build irrigation canals.

