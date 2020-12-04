Japan Govt Compiles Tourism Revival Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has drawn up a set of measures to stimulate tourism demand, which has slumped due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The package, adopted at a meeting of a tourism strategy task force Thursday, includes an extension of the state-funded Go To Travel campaign and the launch of a new subsidy program for accommodation facilities, and eating and drinking establishments.

The government plans to secure necessary funds under its envisaged third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, which ends next March, and a regular budget for fiscal 2021.

The Go To Travel campaign was initially supposed to run until the end of January 2021. "We'll extend the campaign and operate the program by taking into account tourism demand and the coronavirus infection situation," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told the meeting, adding that the government "will work as one to shore up tourism demand," with relevant ministries and agencies steadily implementing measures included in the package.

The new subsidy scheme will cover half of costs of renovating hotels, "ryokan" Japanese-style inns, eating and drinking facilities, and souvenir shops to help tourists feel at home at these facilities. The government will also launch a system allowing accommodation facilities to receive support from experts on management reforms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]