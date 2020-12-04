Suga Calls for World Unity to Overcome Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday called on the international community to unite to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

"This crisis has reminded us of the need for global solidarity," Suga said in a video message delivered to a special U.N. General Assembly session on pandemic responses.

"To overcome this crisis, we must realize a 'united world,' not a 'divided world,' in the face of this challenge," he said.

Japan is "ready to cooperate" in the World Health Organization's review and reform process to overcome the crisis and prepare for possible future crises, he said.

Suga stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation schemes to contain the pandemic, including the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility, or COVAX, a global initiative aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines, once available, across the world in an equitable manner.

