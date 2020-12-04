Japan Announces Go To Travel Extension until End-June 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will extend its Go To Travel tourism promotion program until the end of June 2021, tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday.

Currently, the state-funded travel cost discount program is set to expire around the end of next January next year.

The government will also consider reducing the discounts in stages toward the end of the program to slow the expected fall in tourism demand, according to Akaba.

It plans to include the extension of the program in a stimulus package to be drawn up soon.

"We want to advance discussions on details of the extension on the premise that thorough coronavirus prevention measures will be in place," Akaba told a press conference.

