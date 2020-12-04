"Demon Slayer" Final Volume Released; Fans Flock to Bookstores

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The final volume of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" went on sale across Japan on Friday, with fans flocking to bookstores for the 23rd issue of the blockbuster Japanese manga series.

At stores in Tokyo, people were seen lining up, keeping a distance from those ahead of and behind them to avoid possible infection with the novel coronavirus.

Many customers seeking to buy the book, including corporate workers, visited the flagship Maruzen bookstore in the Marunouchi business district in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward from the start of the day's operations at 9 a.m. (midnight Thursday GMT). The shop had secured thousands of copies of the final volume.

"I'll read the final volume ahead of my son," Keitaro Hirano, 55, from the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, said at the store. Hirano became a Demon Slayer enthusiast, inspired by the son, 10, also a fan of the series. "I feel sad that it has come to an end, but I look forward to reading a spin-off story," he added.

"The sales floor has never been so lively recently, at a time when the number of visitors to bookstores in the heart of Tokyo has fallen due to many people working from home (amid the coronavirus crisis)," Naoya Iki, deputy manager of the bookstore, said. "With earlier volumes of Demon Slayer continuing to sell well, I expect the popularity of the series to continue for some time."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]