Japan Likely to Raise Elderly Medical Payments from Oct. 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling camp are considering raising out-of-pocket medical payments by some people aged 75 or older from October 2022, informed sources said Friday.

People aged 75 or older pay out of pocket 10 pct of the costs of the medical treatments and drugs they receive. The share will be raised to 20 pct for those with certain levels of income, the sources said.

The government calls for raising medical payments by people aged 75 or older with an annual income of 1.7 million yen or more, while Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is seeking to set the threshold at 2.4 million yen.

The government aims to implement the payment hike in fiscal 2022, when Japan’s “dankai” first-generation baby boomers begin to turn 75, likely boosting the country’s medical costs.

If the income threshold is set at 1.7 million yen as proposed by the government, 5.2 million people would face a medical payment increase. If the level is set at 2.4 million yen, two million people would be affected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]