Japan Logs Record 45 Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 45 new deaths among people infected with the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 respiratory illness on Friday, renewing its daily record high.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country increased by eight from the previous day to 505, exceeding 500 for the first time, according to the health ministry.

The county's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections came to 2,442, topping 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Of the new deaths, 13 were reported in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, eight in Tokyo, five in the eastern prefecture of Saitama and the western prefecture of Osaka, four in the eastern prefecture of Kanagawa and the central prefecture of Aichi, and three in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

In Tokyo, 449 people were newly found positive for COVID-19, with the daily total falling below 500 for the first time in three days, while 394 new cases were confirmed in Osaka.

