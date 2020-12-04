Suga Indicates 1.5-T.-Yen Coronavirus Emergency Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga unveiled a plan on Friday to secure 1.5 trillion yen for emergency regional revitalization subsidies to support restaurants and others complying with requests to shorten their opening hours amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Suga was speaking at a press conference after an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, ended substantially the same day. The press conference was his first since his inaugural one, on Sept. 16.

Pointing out that both the number of new infections and that of severely ill patients with the coronavirus are hitting record highs, Suga said, "This is an extremely alarming situation."

The prime minister said the government is willing to make necessary revisions swiftly to the special law on tackling the coronavirus epidemic.

Suga also vowed to provide additional emergency benefits to households with single parents and others by the end of this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]