Center Offering PCR Testing at 2,900 Yen Opens in Tokyo

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--A polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing center opened in front of Shinbashi Station in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Friday, offering the test to detect novel coronavirus infection for 2,900 yen.

The appointment-only private center is capable of conducting up to 780 PCR tests per day.

The center has been flooded with requests for appointments as the testing charge is very cheap. Usually, PCR testing costs tens of thousands of yen.

It only takes about three minutes for users to get their saliva samples collected at the center. Test results are sent by email the next day.

The facility is open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays. It will also operate on weekends and national holidays.

