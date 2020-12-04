Osaka Court Rejects Oi Plant N-Reactor Restarts

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court on Friday nullified the Nuclear Regulation Authority's judgment that two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s <9503> Oi nuclear plant in central Japan meet safety levels required by law for restarts.

In a lawsuit, 127 residents in 11 prefectures including Fukui, which hosts the plant, demanded that the NRA's judgment allowing the plant's No. 3 and No. 4 reactors to restart be canceled, claiming that there are problems with earthquake resistance and other safety measures for the facilities.

Handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Hajime Morikagi said that "there are unreasonable points" about the NRA's judgement.

The ruling was the first to cancel the NRA's approval for alterations made to reactors to meet the country's new safety standards, drawn up in response to the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan.

