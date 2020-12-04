Abe Ready for Questioning by Prosecutors
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he is ready to appear for voluntary questioning by public prosecutors over controversial dinner parties held by a group of his supporters.
While noting that he has not heard about a request for such questioning, Abe told reporters: "It's important to bring the whole truth to light. I'll respond with sincerity in principle."
Abe also said he is considering holding a press conference about the money scandal.
The Abe side allegedly paid for part of the costs of the parties but failed to record the payments in political fund reports.
A secretary to Abe has admitted the payments, contradicting the former prime minister's parliamentary remarks.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]