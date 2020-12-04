Suga Top Revenue Earner among Japanese Party Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the top revenue earner among the leaders of major Japanese political parties last year, according to a tally of their political funds reports.

Suga, who became prime minister and president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last September, had 112.46 million yen in revenue in 2019. The LDP head topped the list for the sixth consecutive year.

The sum included 82.48 million yen through fundraisers, 13.7 million yen in grants from the LDP to his local chapter and 12.91 million yen in corporate donations.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, came second in the revenue list, with 66.19 million yen.

His revenue included 15 million yen in grants from the DPFP to his chapter and 12.78 million yen in donations to his fund management body. He held no fundraiser.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]