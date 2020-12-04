Tokyo Games Cost-Sharing Agreement Reached

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government and the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics reached an agreement Friday on how to share additional costs for the delayed games.

The additional costs will total 294 billion yen. Of them, 96 billion yen will be for measures to prevent coronavirus infections and 198 billion yen for costs related to the one-year delay in the Tokyo Games to summer 2021.

Of the total, the metropolitan government will shoulder 120 billion yen, the Japanese government 71 billion yen and the organizing committee 103 billion yen.

The agreement came after the total costs of the games were reduced by about 30 billion yen through efforts to simplify the event.

Of the amount covered by the organizing committee, 27 billion yen will be financed by reserves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]