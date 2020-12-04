"Demon Slayer" Economic Impact Estimated at 270 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The popular manga series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" has generated economic effects of at least 270 billion yen in Japan, Dai-ichi Life Research Institute Inc. said in an estimate Friday.

The total includes 85 billion yen in book sales, over 50 billion yen in sales related to the mega-hit movie and more than 130 billion yen in goods sales, the think tank said.

Kumamon, Kumamoto Prefecture's official black bear mascot, had 133.4 billion yen in economic impact over a span of two years, according to a 2013 estimate by the Bank of Japan.

All sales related to Kumamon, which was hugely popular, may be beaten by sales of Demon Slayer goods alone, Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life, said.

A social phenomenon, the Demon Slayer series, set in the early 1900s, is about a boy fighting demons after members of his family were killed by them.

