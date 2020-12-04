More Prefectures See COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Reach 25 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--More prefectures in Japan saw the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients stand at 25 pct or higher this week than a week ago, a health ministry survey showed on Friday.

A bed occupancy rate of 25 pct or higher is a condition for recognizing Stage 3, the second-worst epidemic stage under Japanese standards.

The number of such prefectures came to 18 as of Wednesday, up from 15 as of Nov. 25.

In particular, the COVID-19 bed occupancy reached 65 pct in the western prefecture of Hyogo and 56 pct in the neighboring prefecture of Osaka.

The bed occupancy stood at 52 pct in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, 50 pct in the central prefecture of Mie, 47 pct in the eastern prefecture of Saitama and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, 43 pct in the eastern prefecture of Gunma and the central prefecture of Aichi, and 42 pct in Tokyo.

