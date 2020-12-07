Medical Systems in Japan on Verge of Collapse amid "3rd Wave"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--More and more people involved in medical services are warning that medical care systems in Japan are in peril, with the number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection across the nation topping 2,000 for consecutive days.

Amid the resurgence of the virus epidemic, the western Japan prefecture of Osaka has signaled a "red light" over the local infection situation.

Front-line medical workers are at their limits, with some saying that "beds are occupied all the time" and that there are "not enough nurses."

"Even if a bed becomes available after a patient is discharged, next patient comes in right away. Our hands are full," a medical worker said.

At Kawakita General Hospital in Tokyo's Suginami Ward, which mainly deals with coronavirus patients with mild symptoms, 30 beds secured for coronavirus patients have been almost full.

