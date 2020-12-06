Japan’s Daily Coronavirus Tally Tops 2,000 for 5th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of people newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan came to 2,508 on Saturday, topping 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

The cumulative death toll from the virus increased by 22 to 2,341. According to the health ministry, a record 520 people had serious COVID-19 symptoms in the country as of the day, up by 15 from Friday.

In Tokyo, new infection cases came to 584 on Saturday, a record daily high in the Japanese capital. The previous record was 570, posted on Nov. 27.

Of Saturday’s total in Tokyo, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 137, followed by 110 in their 30s, 95 in their 40s and 83 in their 50s, according to the metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 88. Severely ill patients in Tokyo increased by two from Friday to 55.

The daily count of new infection cases also hit a record high in the central prefecture of Yamanashi, the western prefecture of Kochi and the southwestern prefecture of Oita. Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, saw 399 new cases, marking a figure of over 300 for five days in a row.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]