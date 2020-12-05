Tokyo Logs Record 584 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 584 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, marking the highest level per day.

The previous record daily high in the Japanese capital was 570, posted on Nov. 27.

Of Saturday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 137, followed by 110 in their 30s, 95 in their 40s and 83 in their 50s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 88.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo rose by two from Friday to 55.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]