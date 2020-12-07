Japan Govt Mulling Special Measure to Support Pediatric Clinics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has indicated a plan to introduce a special measure to financially support pediatric clinics, which have been suffering revenue falls due to a decrease of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special measure concerning medical fees paid to pediatric services under medical insurance systems will be included in a planned additional stimulus package to be adopted by the government as early as Tuesday, Nishimura, who is responsible for the state’s responses to the epidemic, told reporters on Sunday.

Also under the upcoming stimulus package, which is planned to be funded by the government’s third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, the government expects to boost its emergency subsidies to comprehensively assist medical institutions and the implementation of measures to combat infectious diseases, according to Nishimura.

Speaking in a television program earlier in the day, Nishimura said the government will accelerate its work to make necessary revisions to the special law on tackling the coronavirus epidemic, as such a policy was indicated by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a press conference on Friday.

