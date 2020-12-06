Japan Govt May Send SDF Nurses to Virus-Stricken Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura suggested Sunday that the government will consider sending nurses belonging to the Self-Defense Forces to the western prefecture of Osaka, where novel coronavirus infection cases are surging.

Noting that Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has cited a shortage of nurses in the prefecture, Nishimura, who is responsible for the state’s responses to the epidemic, said in a television program, “We will make preparations for a possible dispatch of SDF nurses (to Osaka), assuming that we will accept a request” from the governor.

In a TV program on Saturday, Yoshimura said that he had asked the SDF and the National Governors’ Association to send nurses to Osaka, which is seeing an increase in the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition.

