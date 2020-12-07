2,017 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan came to 2,017 on Sunday, with the daily count topping 2,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

Thirty-one deaths from the coronavirus were newly confirmed across the country on the day, including 15 in Hokkaido, the highest daily figure in the northernmost prefecture.

In Tokyo, 327 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, with the daily figure in the Japanese capital standing above 300 for 12 days in a row. Of Sunday’s total, the number of people in their 20s was largest, at 86, followed by 69 in their 40s, 64 in their 30s and 36 in their 50s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 44. Coronavirus patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo came to 54, down by one from Saturday.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill patients across the country stood at 519 as of Sunday, down by one from the previous day. In Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, where a state of emergency over the epidemic has been declared by the prefectural government, 16 people were newly confirmed with severe coronavirus symptoms on Sunday, a record daily high there.

In Yamagata Prefecture, a record 15 infection cases were confirmed. At Sanyo Hospital in the city of Sakata in the northeastern prefecture, 12 more people, including employees and inpatients, tested positive for the virus. As a result, the total number of coronavirus cases at the hospital reached 18, representing the largest infection cluster in the prefecture.

