327 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo stood at 327 on Sunday, down from a record daily high of 584 marked on Saturday.

The daily count of newly confirmed infection cases in the Japanese capital fell below 400 for the first time in five days.

Of Sunday's total, the number of people in their 20s was largest, at 86, followed by 69 in their 40s, 64 in their 30s and 36 in their 50s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 44.

Coronavirus patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo came to 54, down by one from Saturday.

