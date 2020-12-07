Japan to Promote Regional Culture Clubs for Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs plans to support regional efforts to give students from different elementary, junior high and high schools opportunities to engage in cultural activities together, officials said.

The agency aims to start providing financial aid in fiscal 2021, which starts in April next year, to help students engage in a variety of cultural and artistic activities, such as performing plays, group singing and traditional tea ceremonies.

Schools in lightly populated areas and small schools tend to offer fewer choices of culture clubs than they do athletic clubs, according to the officials.

The agency plans to pick about 25 areas across the country where model culture clubs will be established to allow students from different schools to gather after school just like for regular school club activities.

Such model clubs will be operated mainly by bodies such as local cultural facilities, art groups and art universities. The model clubs will be mainly for students but the agency plans to allow adults to join them.

