Bird Flu Outbreak Reported in Hiroshima

Hiroshima, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Prefecture announced Monday an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic at a chicken farm in the city of Mihara in the western Japan prefecture.

Hiroshima became the sixth prefecture in Japan to report an outbreak of such bird flu this year, following western and southwestern Japan prefectures of Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki and Nara.

The Hiroshima prefectural government will cull a total of some 134,000 chickens at the affected farm and another farm with the same operator.

Farms within 10 kilometers of the affected facility were told not to move about 906,000 chickens they raise outside the 10-kilometer zone.

After receiving a report on an increase in the number of dead chickens at the farm in Mihara on Sunday, the prefectural government conducted simple and genetic tests and found positive cases there. As of Sunday, 11 chickens had died at the farm.

