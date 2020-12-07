Weekly Coronavirus Cases Exceed 15,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 163,658 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 15,379 from a week before.

The nationwide death toll from the virus increased by 233 to 2,372.

The seven-day count of deaths has been growing at an accelerated pace. The death count came to 71 in the week to Nov. 15, 93 in the week to Nov. 22 and 138 in the week to Nov. 29.

In the week to Sunday, the daily count of deaths topped 40 for two days. The number of new deaths in the week exceeded the death count in the week to Nov. 29 by nearly 100.

The weekly number of new coronavirus infection cases surpassed 10,000 in the week to Nov. 15 and stood between 14,000 and 15,000 in the two following weeks.

