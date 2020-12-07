Hayabusa2 Project Proof of Japan's Advanced Tech: Kato

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday cheered the return to Earth of a capsule that was separated from Japan's Hayabusa2 unmanned probe, saying it demonstrated both domestically and internationally the country's world-leading technologies in the field.

The return Sunday of the capsule, which is believed to contain sand samples from asteroid Ryugu, will hopefully lead to surprising discoveries that may help solve the mystery of the origin of life, the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

Regarding Japan's space-related policies, Kato said they have significance in various senses, not only in terms of knowledge creation through space exploration but also for ensuring national security, implementing disaster-prevention measures, enhancing national resilience, contributing to efforts to resolve global challenges and promoting space-driven economic growth and innovations.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]