Serious COVID-19 Patients Hit Record of 530 in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Japan rose to a record 530 on Monday, up by 11 from the previous day, the health ministry said.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases across the country came to 1,527, standing below 2,000 for the first time in a week.

Among prefectures whose medical systems are in a tough situation, Hokkaido had 124 new cases, and Osaka 228.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 38, including nine in Osaka and six each in Hokkaido and Tokyo.

At Asahikawa Kosei General Hospital in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, 237 people have been confirmed to have the virus so far. The outbreak there is believed to be Japan's largest coronavirus cluster, exceeding the one at Eiju General Hospital in Tokyo, which had 214 infection cases.

