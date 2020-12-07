Tokyo Confirms 299 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 299 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 300 for the first time in 12 days.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by one from the previous day to 55.

Of Monday's tally of new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest age group, at 74, followed by 57 in their 30s, 43 in their 40s and 41 in their 50s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 47.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]