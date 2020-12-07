Ex-University of Tokyo Pres. Arima Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Akito Arima, former president of the University of Tokyo, died at his home in Tokyo on Monday, informed sources said. He was 90.

Arima, an expert on nuclear structure and former education minister, became president of the university in 1989. He also served as head of research institute Riken from 1993.

In 1998, Arima, a native of the western city of Osaka, ran for the House of Councillors at the request of then Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto and won a parliamentary seat for the first time.

After the election, Arima was appointed education minister in the administration of then Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi. Arima worked for the "yutori" relaxed education policy and expansion of tertiary-education research funds.

Later, Arima doubled as director-general of the now-defunct Science and Technology Agency. He served as an Upper House lawmaker for only one term.

