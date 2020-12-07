Osaka Center for Severely Ill COVID Patients to Open Dec. 15

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--A new temporary medical facility for severely ill COVID-19 patients was unveiled to the media in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka on Monday, ahead of its Dec. 15 opening.

The 2.3-billion-yen facility with 30 beds for seriously ill novel coronavirus patients was set up at a parking lot for the Osaka General Medical Center in the prefecture's namesake capital.

But only a few beds will be available on the opening day, with about 50 more nurses still needed.

In the prefecture, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients with severe symptoms has topped 80 pct.

The prefectural government is asking the National Governors' Association and the Self-Defense Forces to dispatch nurses to the prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]