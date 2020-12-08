Experts Call for Stronger U.S.-Japan Alliance against China

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--A group of U.S. bipartisan experts on U.S.-Japan relations released a report Monday urging the two countries to strengthen their alliance for "competitive coexistence" with China.

The report also said Tokyo and Washington should strive to achieve a "Six Eyes" intelligence-sharing network comprising the two allies, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

"The biggest security challenge for the alliance is China," said the group, led by former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage and Harvard University distinguished service professor Joseph Nye.

"Beijing's efforts to alter the status quo in Asia have heightened security concerns among most of China's neighbors," the report said, characterizing U.S. reaffirmation of its commitment to protecting Japan's Senkaku Islands, claimed by Beijing, as a key part of the alliance's response.

"But there is a broader challenge that must be addressed by the United States, Japan and other like-minded nations: how to develop a new framework for competitive coexistence," the report continued.

