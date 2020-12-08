Hayabusa2 Capsule Arrives at JAXA Facility in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref., Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A capsule delivered by the Hayabusa2 unmanned probe that is believed to contain sand samples from asteroid Ryugu arrived at the Sagamihara Campus of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday, after being retrieved in Australia.

The capsule will be opened at a special analysis facility and observed and analyzed with a microscope and other devices for around six months.

A truck carrying the capsule arrived at the campus at around 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT).

Project manager Yuichi Tsuda said: "I'm relieved. I'd like to say to Hayabusa2 that it did a great job to finish its 'errand.'"

If the capsule contains sand, it will be the first time that such material has been retrieved from a space rock since the first Hayabusa brought back sand from asteroid Itokawa in 2010.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]