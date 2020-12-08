85 Pct Not to Travel during Winter Holidays: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A survey by Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. showed Tuesday that 85.1 of respondents plan not to go on trips, including those to their hometowns, during the upcoming year-end and New Year period, up 5.0 percentage points from a similar survey conducted last year.

The increase apparently reflects people's efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Those who plan to travel during the winter holiday period, or between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, accounted for only 14.8 pct, down 5.2 points, according to the survey, which was conducted via the internet on 20,000 people between Nov. 17 and 19.

Of the respondents with travel plans, 30.8 pct said they plan to go on overnight trips, up 0.3 point. Trips of three days and two nights were planned by 25.2 pct, down 2.5 points.

The proportion of respondents traveling by car increased by 3.6 points to 56.3 pct, possibly due to a tendency among travelers to choose transportation means with less chances of coming into contact with strangers.

