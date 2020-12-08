Japan Sees Record 47 Coronavirus Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus deaths newly confirmed in Japan came to 47 on Tuesday, setting a single-day record.

The number included nine each in Hokkaido and Osaka Prefecture, six in Tokyo, four in Aichi Prefecture and three each in Saitama and Hyogo prefectures.

The country's cumulative death toll thus reached 2,458.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in the country rose by six from the previous day to a record high of 536, the health ministry said.

On Tuesday, a total of 2,175 new infection cases were confirmed in 44 of the country's 47 prefectures and at airport quarantine stations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]