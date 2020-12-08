Tokyo Reports 352 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 352 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

The number of severely ill patients among infected people in Tokyo climbed five from the previous day to 60.

Of the new cases, 78 occurred among people in their 20s, 71 among those in their 30s, 59 among those in their 40s and 45 among those aged 65 or older.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]