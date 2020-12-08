Job-Seeking High School Students in Japan Hit Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of students who are set to graduate from high schools in Japan next spring and were seeking jobs as of the end of October fell 10.1 pct from the end of September last year to 152,402, hitting the lowest level ever, a labor ministry survey showed Tuesday.

"Many job seekers changed their plans and decided to study at universities or vocational schools or work as public servants due to the coronavirus pandemic," a ministry official said.

The pace of drop was the steepest since that logged for students who graduated in spring 1994, the ministry said.

The survey covered companies that offered job-opening information to schools through HelloWork public job placement offices across the country. It did not count students hoping to become public servants.

The number of jobs available to high school students dropped 20.7 pct to 369,677, its fastest decline since the figure for students who graduated in spring 2010 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

