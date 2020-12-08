Tokyo to Ban Sale of New Gasoline-Only Cars by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Tuesday that the sale of new gasoline-only cars will be banned in the Japanese capital by 2030.

The central government is considering implementing a similar ban in the mid-2030s. The metropolitan government hopes to underscore its resolve to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by setting the more ambitious target.

"We'll aim to make new passenger cars sold in Tokyo nongasoline vehicles entirely by 2030," Koike told a plenary meeting of the Tokyo assembly.

The metropolitan government's previous target called for realizing such a shift by 2050.

Nongasoline cars, including hybrid vehicles, account for some 40 pct of the new passenger cars sold in Tokyo in fiscal 2019, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]