Japan SDF Nurses to Be Dispatched to Hokkaido

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Self-Defense Forces will dispatch 10 nurses to Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, as early as Tuesday to deal with a surge in novel coronavirus cases, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

The dispatch to the city of Asahikawa, where the medical system is being severely strained, was decided in response to a request by Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki.

The central government is also planning to send SDF nurses to the western prefecture of Osaka in time for the Dec. 15 launch of a new temporary facility for severely ill coronavirus patients.

The nurses will be deployed as disaster response under the SDF law. The dispatch to Asahikawa is expected to last about two weeks.

It is the first time for SDF nurses to be dispatched in the fight against the coronavirus since August, when such nurses were sent to the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

