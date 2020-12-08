Japan Junior High Students Achieve Record Math Scores Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The average score of second-year students at Japanese junior high schools in mathematics marked a record high for two consecutive years in 2019, an international survey showed Tuesday.

The average scores of elementary school fourth-graders in math and the second-year students in science leveled off, while the fourth-graders' average science score fell 7 points, according to the survey.

All these averages are within the top five in the world.

The scores "stay at internationally high levels," the education ministry said. It will analyze detailed data to find out the reason for the drop in science scores among the fourth-graders.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study survey was conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]